Iran supreme leader says Ukraine is victim of crises caused by US
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:28 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Ukraine is a "victim of the crises created by the United States".
Iran's top political authority also said his country supports the end to the war in Ukraine, but added that the roots of the conflict must be acknowledged.
Khamenei, who spoke in a televised speech, said the Ukraine crisis showed that "the United States cannot be trusted."
