Eight held for conspiring to kill Telangana minister

Eight members of a gang which allegedly conspired to kill Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Three of the accused were picked up from Delhi from the servant's quarters of the residence of senior BJP leader and former Mahabubnagar MP, AP Jithender Reddy, they said.

According to police, Reddy’s driver and personal assistant had arranged shelter for the accused in Delhi.

''The gang members conspired to kill (Telangana) Cabinet Minister V Srinivas Goud,'' Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told reporters.

An in-depth investigation is underway and the role of the former MP and associates of a former woman minister and others, will be verified as part of the probe, he said.

The official said they also recovered some weapons, including pistol and six rounds, from the possession of the accused which were procured from Uttar Pradesh.

Based on preliminary investigation, it was found that associates of the former MP had planned to hire assassins and were willing to pay Rs 15 crore for the murder, police said, adding that they then approached a history-sheeter for executing the plan.

However, the history-sheeter revealed the plan to his friend. As Reddy’s associates came to know about it, they hatched a plan to kill the criminal and his friend on February 25, police said The criminal and his friend managed to escape and lodged a complaint with police.

Meanwhile, Jithender Reddy, in a release, said he will approach the High Court against this ''false'' case which he said was politically motivated.

He had earlier said that some of his associates were ''kidnapped'' from his residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening and a complaint was filed in this regard with Delhi police.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the conspiracy, police added.

PTI VVK GDK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)