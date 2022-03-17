Newly elected MLAs take oath in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and newly elected MLAs were administered oath as members of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.

The first session of the state Assembly began on Thursday.

Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administered the oath to the newly elected legislators, most of them first-timers.

Mann, who was sworn-in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, was the first one who was administered the oath by the Protem Speaker.

Mann ended his oath with the slogan “Inqlab Zindabad” (long live revolution). After Mann, women MLAs were administered the oath. Some of the MLAs, including Aman Arora, bowed before entering the House. Several MLAs came with their family members for the ceremony. A few MLAs, including Congress legislator Sandeep Jakhar, took oath in Hindi. AAP MLA from Malerkotla, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman, took oath in Urdu.

Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann reached the Punjab Assembly on a bicycle. Among Congress MLAs who were administered the oath were Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Five legislators, including Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, his son and Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh, and SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur were not present in the House for oath taking.

AAP had stormed to power, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the elections held recently.

Talking to reporters, several AAP MLAs said they will fulfil all promises made to people of the state. Moga AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora said,''We will have to start from zero as the entire system has to be changed. We will do all work. Whatever guarantees have been promised will be fulfilled. Punjab will be shown as a model state,'' said Arora, who defeated Congress candidate Malvika Sood Sachar from Moga.

AAP's senior leader and two-time MLA Harpal Cheema said that all pre-poll promises made by his party will be honoured.

Kharar legislator Anmol Gagan Mann said, ''Now, it is our responsibility to live up to the expectations of people and for this, we will work day and night. It will be our first priority to make the state corruption and drugs-free.'' AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, who defeated former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur seat, said his priority will be to improve health facilities in his constituency. Ugoke said he would like that agriculture-based industry is promoted in Punjab.

AAP MLA from Amritsar East seat Jeevnjyot Kaur said she was confident that she would win the elections.

People had seen the Kejriwal model of governance in Delhi and they were aware of the work done in the national capital, she added.

Kaur defeated Congress party's Navjot Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Bikram Singh Majithia from the Amritsar East seat.

She said Sidhu and Majithia had nothing to talk about public issues and development.

