Lebanese PM discusses restoring Gulf ties with Kuwait foreign minister statement

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:55 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed in a phone call with Kuwait's foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, efforts to return Lebanese-Gulf relations to normal, Mikati's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Sheikh Ahmad delivered a set of trust-building proposals to Lebanon in January as part of efforts to rebuild ties.

Gulf Arab relations with Lebanon have suffered over Iran-backed Hezbollah's growing power in Beirut and the region, and hit new lows last year when Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states expelled Lebanese ambassadors and recalled their own. (Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Heinrich)

