Switzerland must freeze Russian oligarchs' accounts, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:31 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Switzerland must freeze the accounts of Russian oligarchs in the country and confiscate their assets, the Polish prime minister said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.

"They must be frozen, the assets of Russian oligarchs in Switzerland must be confiscated and I called on the president to see to it that Switzerland approaches this topic decisively," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

