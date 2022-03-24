EU should take pain now of imposing strongest possible sanctions on Russia, Estonia says
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:43 IST
The European Union should impose the strongest possible sanctions against Russia despite the immediate pain they would cause the bloc, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.
"We should use already everything now, I mean to put up the toughest sanctions that we can.... we could have the pain right now and end it right now so that he doesn't cause any more damage," Kallas told reporters on her arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Russia
- Russian
- Kaja Kallas
- Estonian
- Vladimir
- Putin
- Kallas
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden calls Russian leader Vladimir Putin 'a war criminal'
Vladimir Putin "frustrated" with progress of forces in Ukraine, says US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
Biden calls Russian President Vladimir Putin 'war criminal'
President Joe Biden calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal' for invasion of Ukraine, reports AP.
Rebel Wilson calls out Russian President Vladimir Putin at BAFTA 2022