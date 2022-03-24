Left Menu

EU should take pain now of imposing strongest possible sanctions on Russia, Estonia says

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union should impose the strongest possible sanctions against Russia despite the immediate pain they would cause the bloc, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

"We should use already everything now, I mean to put up the toughest sanctions that we can.... we could have the pain right now and end it right now so that he doesn't cause any more damage," Kallas told reporters on her arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

