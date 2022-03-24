Left Menu

Oppn in Odisha to raise law and order concerns, paddy procurement issues during budget session

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:38 IST
A day ahead of the commencement of Odisha Assembly’s budget session, the opposition BJP and the Congress on Thursday said they would seek answers and explanations in a range of matters, including the violence that broke out during the recently concluded panchayat polls and urban elections.

The state BJP leadership said a strategy was in place to take on the ruling BJD, which had ''unleashed violence to win elections''.

“We will certainly seek explanations for the violence that was unleashed by the ruling party during elections and also for the blatant use of official machinery during polls,” said BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi after a meeting of the saffrom camp’s legislature party here.

Congress Legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said his party, besides raising questions over the law and order situation in the state, would also ''flag matters such as gross mismanagement in paddy procurement and frequent power cuts''.

BJD leader and state minister Pratap Jena said the treasury bench was prepared to face the opposition on the floor of the Assembly.

The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will continue for six days, and the government, this time, would be presenting a vote-on-account, Jena added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

