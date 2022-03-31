Biden will give remarks on Thursday on efforts to lower gas prices - White House
President Joe Biden will give remarks on Thursday on his administration's actions to reduce gasoline prices in the United States, the White House said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Moscow have driven up the cost of oil.
