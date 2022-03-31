Left Menu

LS members flag suicide by Rajasthan doctor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:19 IST
Three Lok Sabha members on Thursday raised the issue of the death of a Rajasthan doctor by suicide after being booked for the death of a patient, with one of the MPs stressing the need to distinguish between medical negligence and medical complications.

D N V Senthilkumar (DMK), who holds an MBBS degree, said such incidents could also disturb the doctor-patient ratio in the country.

There was a need to distinguish between medical negligence and medical complications, he sid. Raising the issue of the suicide by Dr Archana Sharma of Dausa in Rajasthan, he wondered as to when will the country stop harassing doctors for carrying out medical procedures.

Jaskaur Meena, who represents Dausa in the lower house, slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for creating an atmosphere against the doctor following the death of a patient following a delivery.

She also questioned the need to book the doctor under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and said the deaths -- of the patient and the doctor -- have shattered two families.

She alleged that while the state government has failed to prevent crimes against women, including rapes, a doctor was booked under stringent provisions of the criminal law.

Umesh Jadhav, also of the BJP, said doctors should not be harassed like this. Apparently disturbed by the developments and the FIR, Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday and left behind a suicide note saying she was innocent.

