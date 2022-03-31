Left Menu

6 booked for threatening activist Nida Khan with death for not quitting BJP

Police on Thursday booked six people after anti-triple talaq activist Nida Khan accused them of threatening her with death if she did not quit the BJP.Those booked include her husband Sheeran Raza Khan, who had divorced her through instant triple talaq, and other family members.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:04 IST
Police on Thursday booked six people after anti-triple talaq activist Nida Khan accused them of threatening her with death if she did not quit the BJP.

Those booked include her husband Sheeran Raza Khan, who had ‘divorced’ her through instant triple talaq, and other family members. ''I had gone to attend a marriage function of a relative on March 26 in Bareilly where my in-laws and some other relatives asked me to leave the BJP. They also threatened me and my family,'' Nida told PTI on Thursday. The 27-year-old activist campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She is a member of the party's minority cell. Nida came to the spotlight after she filed a complaint of domestic violence and dowry against her husband and his family members. She had alleged that her husband, who comes from an influential religious family of Bareilly, gave her instant triple talaq. She has been living with her parents since then and the cases are under trial in courts in Bareilly. According to police, all the six accused have been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily casing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant sections of the IT act. PTI CDN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

