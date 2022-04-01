When will PM hold 'Mehangai Pe Charcha? asks Maha Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring critical issues facing the country and sought to know when he will hold an interactive session on rising inflation.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the PM was engrossed in organising events like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', his annual interaction with students, and seems to have no time to address pressing issues like inflation, sluggish economic growth and rising unemployment.

''The PM is ignoring burning issues of the country. The 'publicity minister' is engrossed in organising events,'' he said.

The people of the country are struggling with rising inflation and the youths are finding it difficult to get jobs. The Prime Minister is not even talking about the problems being faced by farmers and workers, the Congress leader said.

''When will Prime Minister Modi, who is busy doing 'Chai Pe Charcha', 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', do 'Mehangai Pe Charcha' (discussion on rising inflation)? Patole asked.

The MPCC president said rising fuel prices and inflation have made life difficult for the common citizens.

Prices of petrol and diesel are going up everyday for the last 10 days and the rate of commercial LPG has just been increased by Rs 250 per cylinder, he said.

''Inflation has affected people at all levels. Even a cup of tea is now beyond the reach of the common citizens. The Centre has not taken any firm steps to control skyrocketing prices.

''Prime Minister Modi does not have time to pay attention to important issues but he is organising events like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' under the name of guiding students before their exams. He should have a similar discussion on inflation and other burning issues facing the country,'' Patole said.

