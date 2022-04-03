Left Menu

Kremlin says peace talks should continue, lashes "hostile" Ukraine

Russia's talks with a "hostile" Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. "Ukraine is a very difficult country, very difficult for us.

Russia's talks with a "hostile" Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

"Ukraine is a very difficult country, very difficult for us. In its current state it is hostile towards us," the agency cited him as telling Belarus television. Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of negotiations, both in Turkey and by video conference.

"The main thing is that the talks continue, either in Istanbul or somewhere else," said Peskov, adding that the negotiations were "not easy". Russia would like to continue talks in neighbouring Belarus but Kyiv opposed the idea, he said.

Peskov said Moscow had launched the invasion to "save" two eastern regions seized by Russian-backed separatists in 2014 and said he trusted that the Russian language would be restored to its rightful place in the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine was needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide". By this meant those whose first or only language is Russian.

Ukraine dismisses as invented the accusations of genocide.

