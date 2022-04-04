PM Modi, Bennett discuss global events, India-Israel cooperation
I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions, he said.Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, It was great speaking to you my friend, NarendraModi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, whose visit to India was postponed after he contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health and also discussed recent global events.
Modi tweeted that he looked forward to welcoming Bennett to India for his first visit to the country. ''Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions,'' he said.
Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, ''It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi. I look forward to seeing you soon!'' PTI KR KR SK SK
