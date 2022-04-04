Left Menu

PM Modi, Bennett discuss global events, India-Israel cooperation

I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions, he said.Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, It was great speaking to you my friend, NarendraModi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:28 IST
PM Modi, Bennett discuss global events, India-Israel cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, whose visit to India was postponed after he contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health and also discussed recent global events.

Modi tweeted that he looked forward to welcoming Bennett to India for his first visit to the country. ''Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions,'' he said.

Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, ''It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi. I look forward to seeing you soon!'' PTI KR KR SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022