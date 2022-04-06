Left Menu

Mexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'

Mexico's president on Tuesday ramped up pressure on opposition lawmakers to support a constitutional energy reform a day after they said they would reject the bill, suggesting those who did not would be "traitors" to the country. The bill, which congressional leaders have said they want to vote on next week, is a central plank of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to give greater control of the electricity market to the state over private companies.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 03:16 IST
Mexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'

Mexico's president on Tuesday ramped up pressure on opposition lawmakers to support a constitutional energy reform a day after they said they would reject the bill, suggesting those who did not would be "traitors" to the country.

The bill, which congressional leaders have said they want to vote on next week, is a central plank of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to give greater control of the electricity market to the state over private companies. He argues that past governments rigged the market in favor of private capital, but his attempts to renegotiate contracts and give state-run energy companies priority have upset business groups and many of Mexico's traditional diplomatic allies.

The day after an alliance of opposition parties said it would not support his constitutional reform, Lopez Obrador cast the debate as a matter of patriotic urgency that pitted the interests of the state against foreign companies. Speaking at a news conference, he forecast that some opposition lawmakers would support his bill, and said it was time for them to show which side they were on.

"Let them reveal themselves, so they're real representatives of the people, not employees of entrenched interests, traitors to the country," Lopez Obrador said. His remarks came as the Supreme Court prepared to debate the constitutionality of an electricity law promulgated in March 2021 which bolstered state control of the market. Courts later suspended the law on the grounds it breached antitrust rules.

The top court adjourned without voting on motions proposed by Justice Loretta Ortiz to dismiss challenges to the law. Ortiz is a former lawmaker in the president's ruling party who he tapped to serve on the court. It will reconvene on Thursday. The court's debate on Tuesday suggested there may be enough votes to uphold the 2021 law, but with possible changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022