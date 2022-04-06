Left Menu

Intel CEO meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting. ''Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!'' Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi. The prime minister replied, ''Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India.'' PTI KR KVK KVK

