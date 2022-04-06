Intel CEO meets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting. ''Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!'' Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi. The prime minister replied, ''Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India.'' PTI KR KVK KVK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Glad
- KVK KVK
- Modi
- India
- Intel
- Pat Gelsinger
- Gelsinger
ALSO READ
Novovax' COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation for adolescents between 12-18 yrs in India
India an essential partner for the US in QUAD: Official
Early return to political course by launching credible direct negotiations between Israel, Palestine on all final status issues immediate requirement: India
FOREX-Improved risk sentiment and high commodity prices help Aussie, hurt yen
India reports 1,778 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours