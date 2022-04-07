Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the White House said in a statement Thursday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she had tested positive for the virus, is not considered a "close contact," of the President's, the White House said, citing CDC guidelines.
