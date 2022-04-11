Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Protesters gather outside Texas jail after reported abortion arrest

A small group of protesters gathered Saturday outside a sheriff's office in southwestern Texas where a 26-year-old woman was reportedly charged with murder after performing what they said was a "self-induced abortion." Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office with bond set at $500,000, according to Valley Central.com.

Golf-Solid Scheffler wins Masters as Smith meets end in Amen Corner

World number one Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday while Cameron Smith's Green Jacket hopes, like so many others, disappeared in a watery grave in Amen Corner. Scheffler started the final round at sunny Augusta National with a three-shot advantage over Australian Smith and quickly saw it chopped to one after two holes.

Idaho's top court temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

Idaho's top court on Friday temporarily blocked a recently enacted six-week abortion ban from taking effect which is modeled on a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. The Idaho Supreme Court in a two-page order https://tmsnrt.rs/3upiqzO prevented the law from being implemented until the court could hear a challenge by Planned Parenthood seeking to invalidate the measure, which was to take effect on April 22.

Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican in a closely watched U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania. "Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

Prosecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion

A local prosecutor in Texas will dismiss criminal charges against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested for a self-induced abortion in a case that had drawn national scrutiny and led abortion rights activists to demonstrate on her behalf. Following a grand jury indictment of her on March 30, Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office, according to Valley Central.com, which cited a spokesperson who said she "intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."

NYC mayor Adams tests positive for COVID, only symptom is 'raspy voice' -spokesperson

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after waking up in the morning with a "raspy voice," his only symptom, a spokesperson said, becoming one of the latest high-profile Gridiron dinner attendees to come down with the virus. Adams, 61, will cancel all his public events for the remainder of the week and will immediately begin taking anti-viral medications, the spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement.

New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with Trump probe subpoenas

New York state's attorney general is seeking to compel real estate company Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas in connection with its civil probe into the Trump Organization, according to court filings on Friday. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices for three-and-a-half years, with a focus on whether his company misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax deductions.

Commercial border crossings in El Paso slow to snail's pace after Texas steps up security

Hundreds of commercial trucks waited in an hours-long line on Saturday to cross the border from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez into El Paso after Texas Governor Gregg Abbott ordered state troopers to step up inspections of north-bound vehicles. "I've been here since 3 p.m. yesterday, I still haven't been able to cross," Mexican truck driver José Alberto Marin said as he waited to reach the port of entry.

