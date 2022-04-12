Left Menu

Norway names new defence minister

PTI | Coonoor(Tn) | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:27 IST
NATO member Norway on Tuesday named Bjørn Arild Gram as its new defence minister, replacing Odd Roger Enoksens who stepped down after admitting to having a relationship with a teenager 17 years ago.

Arild Gram, 49, is a member of the Centre Party that is part of a governing coalition with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre's Labor Party.

He already held a post as minister of local government but that job went to party colleague Sigbjørn Gjelsvik.

Enoksen, 67, on Saturday resigned following a newspaper report that disclosed his relationship with an 18-year-old woman in 2005. He was appointed Norway's defence minister in October.

The woman, who was not identified, told the VG newspaper she “felt ashamed” and that Enoksen had “used his power and his position to get what he wanted”.

