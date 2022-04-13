UK finance minister Sunak offers 'unreserved apology' for COVID breach
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak offered an "unreserved apology" for breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws, echoing comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and said he had accepted and paid a fine.
"I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Rishi Sunak
- Britain
- Boris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain wants full withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine - PM Johnson's spokesman
Ceasefire alone not enough to lift British sanctions, PM Johnson told cabinet
Uk PM Johnson's spokesman: It is welcome to see Queen Elizabeth out today
UK's Johnson backs sanctions until troops go
UK PM Johnson says not aiming to remove Russia's Putin