UK finance minister Sunak offers 'unreserved apology' for COVID breach

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:52 IST
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak offered an "unreserved apology" for breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws, echoing comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and said he had accepted and paid a fine.

"I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

