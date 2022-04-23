Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses development partnership, economic cooperation with Mauritian PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:43 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth on Saturday and discussed advancing development partnership and economic cooperation.

Jugnauth, who is in India on a week-long visit, had held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed bilateral cooperation in many sectors.

Jaishankar called on Jugnauth and asserted that India remains solidly committed to its truly special relationship with Mauritius.

''Pleased to call on PM of Mauritius @KumarJugnauth. Discussed advancing our development partnership and economic cooperation,'' he tweeted.

''India remains solidly committed to this truly special relationship,'' Jaishankar added.

