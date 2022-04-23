Jaishankar discusses development partnership, economic cooperation with Mauritian PM
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth on Saturday and discussed advancing development partnership and economic cooperation.
Jugnauth, who is in India on a week-long visit, had held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed bilateral cooperation in many sectors.
Jaishankar called on Jugnauth and asserted that India remains solidly committed to its truly special relationship with Mauritius.
''Pleased to call on PM of Mauritius @KumarJugnauth. Discussed advancing our development partnership and economic cooperation,'' he tweeted.
''India remains solidly committed to this truly special relationship,'' Jaishankar added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukrainian crisis, global energy demands, food security with French counterpart
Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences
Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences
Indian student shot dead in Toronto, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar arrive in US to attend 2+2 ministerial