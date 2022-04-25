Left Menu

Ajit Pawar asks MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa at home

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday launched a veiled attack on MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana and asked them to recite Hanuman Chalisa at their homes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:49 IST
Ajit Pawar asks MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa at home
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday launched a veiled attack on MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana and asked them to recite Hanuman Chalisa at their homes. His statement came after Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in Mumbai and were later arrested.

While speaking at an event of BEST, he said, "If you wish to recite Hanuman Chalisa then chant it at your home. Don't you have your homes?... Many people are trying to spoil the atmosphere." "There are many different categories of people who live here but some people are trying to play politics, so I request them we all are one and country will grow when we leave together," he added.

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition moved by Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for quashing the FIR registered against them for allegedly assaulting the police officer who came to arrest the couple. The police took the action against the couple after they threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

