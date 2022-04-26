Left Menu

Japan PM says cooperation with S.Korea is more necessary than ever
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea is now more necessary than ever.

During his meeting with a delegation sent by South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, Kishida said that the two countries needed to resolve issues related to Japan's colonial rule, according to a statement from the Japanese government.

Chung Jin-suk, chief of the South Korean delegation, told reporters that they agreed with Kishida to work towards forward looking relations and for mutual interests.

