Japan PM says cooperation with S.Korea is more necessary than ever

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea is now more necessary than ever.

During his meeting with a delegation sent by South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, Kishida said that the two countries needed to resolve issues related to Japan's colonial rule, according to a statement from the Japanese government.

Chung Jin-suk, chief of the South Korean delegation, told reporters that they agreed with Kishida to work towards forward looking relations and for mutual interests.

