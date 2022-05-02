Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press dinner resumes

U.S. President Joe Biden praised journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he resumed a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night. After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returned with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.

Amazon to get hearing that could overturn NY union vote, labor board official says

Amazon.com Inc's objections to a landmark union election at a company warehouse in New York City justify a hearing that could overturn the result, a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official said. The online retailer has accused the NLRB's Brooklyn office of appearing to support the union drive and alleged that labor organizers intimidated workers to vote in their favor.

Raging wildfire forces New Mexico mountain valley to evacuate

Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages were told to evacuate on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. Winds gusting over 40 mph (64 kph) blew embers a mile ahead of the blaze to start new fires as crews battled to stop flames entering Mora, around 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Santa Fe.

Republican Hutchinson, at odds with Trump, eyes 2024 U.S. presidential run

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican U.S. presidential nomination, making clear that he is "not aligned" with former President Donald Trump, another potential candidate. Hutchinson, a former congressman and head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is in his final year as governor of the southern state, with Arkansas law barring him from seeking a third four-year term.

Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House

The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections. Trump-backed candidates in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina face active and well-funded challengers seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate. The former president has also backed a challenger to Georgia's sitting Republican governor, who angered Trump by rejecting his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud.

Southern Californians told to restrict lawn watering to one day a week

Some 6 million residents of Southern California are being ordered to water their lawns and gardens no more than once a week, the Metropolitan Water District said on Wednesday, citing the state's historic drought. The order affects some of the most populated areas of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, although it does not apply to all parts of all the counties.

Mexican foreign minister slams 'extortion' by Texas in border dispute

Measures agreed last month between Mexican state governors and Texas to tighten border security following Texan pressure over immigration were tantamount to "extortion", Mexico's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made deals with the governors of the border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon after enhanced Texan security checks to prevent smuggling of people and contraband had disrupted trade.

Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc will end its paid time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday. The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.

In Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past

Carrying signs decrying "racist traitors," about a hundred civil rights activists marched and chanted at Georgia's Stone Mountain on Saturday to protest at the return of an annual celebration of the Confederacy. The protest took place at the foot of a towering monument to the heroes of the South's pro-slavery past, as 200 supporters of the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV)gathered for its celebration, which it says honors the sacrifices of their forebears.

Factbox-Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 key 2022 elections

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to demonstrate his power over the Republican Party with more than 150 endorsements of candidates in November's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024. Twelve key picks -- including some against incumbent members of his party -- will show Trump's influence.

