Beijing accuses Japan of hyping China threat

China's foreign ministry on Friday accused Japan of exaggerating a perceived threat from Beijing as an excuse to boost its own military might after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned the invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia.

Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said that if Japan really wanted peace and stability in East Asia, it should immediately stop provoking a confrontation between big powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)