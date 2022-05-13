Biden, in call with Sweden and Finland leaders, backs NATO decisions

U.S. President Joe Biden in a call with the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Friday said he supported NATO's open door policy and the two Nordic countries' right to determine their "own future, foreign policy, and security arrangements."

Biden spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinistö, with the three leaders reiterating their support of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

