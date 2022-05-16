Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman says he suffered stroke

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman said on Sunday he had suffered a stroke but was "feeling much better."

Fetterman, who is leading in polls ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary against U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, said in a statement issued from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital that he had suffered the stroke on Friday.

