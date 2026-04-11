U.S.-Iran Talks Amid Escalating Tensions in Islamabad
The U.S. and Iran are set to hold negotiations in Islamabad to end their conflict. Tehran demands commitments on Lebanon and sanctions, while the U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, seeks a positive outcome. Talks proceed under heavy security, amid ongoing tensions in Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:24 IST
The U.S. and Iran are poised to engage in crucial negotiations in Islamabad, aiming to resolve a six-week-old conflict, while Tehran's demand for commitments on Lebanon and sanctions complicates proceedings.
Led by Vice President JD Vance, the U.S. delegation is optimistic about the outcome, despite Tehran's firm stance on securing rights and lifting sanctions, which involves the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
As talks proceed under unprecedented security measures, ongoing tensions in Lebanon and a global energy supply disruption due to the Strait's blockade highlight the significance of these negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trump
- ceasefire
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