Biden says visit to Saudi Arabia is possible
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:47 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon, a trip that a variety of sources say is expected.
Biden told reporters after remarks on the U.S. economy that he has no direct plans to make a trip to Saudi Arabia but that it is possible.
