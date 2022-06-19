TN CM greets Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Sunday.

''Birthday greetings to my beloved brother Rahul Gandhi. The true strength & resolute of a person are known during difficult times,'' Stalin, also DMK president said on his Twitter handle. Rahul Gandhi turned 52 on Sunday.

''The country is witnessing your commitment and unyielding courage in these testing times. I wish you all success in reclaiming our glorious republic,'' Stalin said.

