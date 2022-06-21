Left Menu

What BJP describes as good is fatal for country: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:22 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying the people of the country are suffering due to his reforms that bring ''benefits with time'' and alleged that whatever the ruling BJP describes as good is fatal for the country.

Gandhi's attack on the prime minister came a day after Modi, referring to the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, said decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time, the country would experience their benefits.

''Mr Prime Minister, the people of the country are suffering every day as a result of your reforms that show benefits with time. Demonetisation, wrong GST, CAA, record inflation, record unemployment, black agricultural laws and now the attack of Agnipath. What the BJP says is good is fatal for the country,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi, who has maintained silence on the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, said the path of startup and innovation is not the one with ease, and taking the country on this path over the last eight years was also not easy.

''Several decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time, their benefits can be experienced by the country,'' the prime minister said in Karnataka on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

