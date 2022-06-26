Left Menu

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will win back Sievierodonetsk, other cities

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 01:36 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Sievierodonetsk, which finally fell to Moscow's forces earlier in the day.

In a late-night video address, he also said Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical attempt to break his people's spirits.

