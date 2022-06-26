Left Menu

UK ready to guarantee further $525 mln of loans to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 03:17 IST
British PM Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credit: Embassy of Ukraine to the UK) Image Credit: ANI

Britain is ready to guarantee a further $525 million of World Bank loans to Ukraine later this year, taking total fiscal support this year to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement.

