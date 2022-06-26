Nadda listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' with party workers in Gurugram

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday visited Gurugram and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' along with party workers.

BJP state president OP Dhankar and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh accompanied Nadda and they sat with the grassroots workers in Badhshahpur booth 338 to listen to Modi.

The BJP national president encouraged all workers to step out of their drawing rooms and listen to every episode of the programme together at party offices or booths.

''We need to connect and listen to our leader. Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' is one such activity. Doing so will not just unite us but also promote healthy discussions, which are important for the evolution of any party or ideology,'' he said.

Echoing Modi's address to the nation on Emergency during the radio broadcast, Nadda called it the ''darkest hour'' in Indian democracy.

''I was just 19 then and was picked up from college. We cannot forget darkness if we want to preserve the light we have,'' Nadda said.

