Gujarat: Two Congress leaders from Rajkot quit party

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:52 IST
Gujarat: Two Congress leaders from Rajkot quit party
In a setback to the Congress in Gujarat's Rajkot district, two taluka presidents resigned from the party on Monday.

Rajkot taluka Congress committee president Sanjay Khunt and Lodhika taluka Congress committee chief Mayursinh Jadeja sent their resignations to the district and state presidents, claiming they were quitting voluntarily from their posts and primary membership.

They said they had left the party due to lack of leadership, with Jadeja adding that ''in the organisation, nobody was taking notice of what we could do and for whom''.

''The Congress leadership at the top was not supporting me, which is why I decided to resign. There were several young members in my team, but we are upset because the Congress does not pay attention to the organisation at the taluka level,'' alleged Khunt.

Speaking on their resignations, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said BJP plays the politics of money and threats to force people to quit his party.

''It is a big party and some leaders may be dissatisfied. Not just Gujarat, one can see what is happening in Maharashtra. Before that, you have seen what happened in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP plays the politics of buying people using money and threats. People are free to make their own decision,'' Thakor told reporters.

In April, former Congress MLA from Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru, joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Rajguru had won from Rajkot-East in 2012 and had unsuccessfully contested against former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani in the 2017 Assembly polls.

