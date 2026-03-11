Left Menu

Amit Shah Denounces Congress Allegations on India-US Trade Deal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted Congress claims about Indian farmer losses due to the India-US Trade Agreement. He criticized previous WTO negotiations under Congress for jeopardizing farmers and condemned current opposition tactics, including protests and a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly refuted accusations from the Congress party that the India-US Interim Trade Agreement would harm Indian farmers. He emphasized that the real damage occurred in 2013 when Congress governed and accepted critical World Trade Organisation provisions on food security.

According to Shah, these WTO negotiations were responsible for putting Indian agricultural interests at risk. He assured that when the BJP came into power, adequate protections for farmers were instituted. Shah took the opportunity to lambast the Congress's latest protest tactics, including their so-called 'shirtless protest' tarnishing India's image globally.

The BJP leader also criticized the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The motion was ultimately defeated by a voice vote amid parliamentary chaos, marking yet another political victory for the ruling party while Congress protested remarks aimed at leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

