Nagpur Shiv Sainiks perform 'maha aarti', say God must give rebels wisdom to return to party fold

Shiv Sena workers in Nagpur performed 'maha aarti' at a temple in Sitabuldi so that the rebel MLAs get ''wisdom'' and return to the party fold.

It was held under the leadership of Sena district chief Kishore Kumeria, who said they prayed that the problem engulfing the MVA government was resolved soon.

''We asked God to give the rebel MLAs wisdom. We prayed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gets strength to address this issue,'' he said. Meanwhile, a group under former Sena MP Prakash Jadhav held a protest in Ramtek against Independent MLA Ashish Jaiswal, who has sided with the rebels.

