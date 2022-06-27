Nagpur Shiv Sainiks perform 'maha aarti', say God must give rebels wisdom to return to party fold
Shiv Sena workers in Nagpur performed maha aarti at a temple in Sitabuldi so that the rebel MLAs get wisdom and return to the party fold.It was held under the leadership of Sena district chief Kishore Kumeria, who said they prayed that the problem engulfing the MVA government was resolved soon.We asked God to give the rebel MLAs wisdom.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena workers in Nagpur performed 'maha aarti' at a temple in Sitabuldi so that the rebel MLAs get ''wisdom'' and return to the party fold.
It was held under the leadership of Sena district chief Kishore Kumeria, who said they prayed that the problem engulfing the MVA government was resolved soon.
''We asked God to give the rebel MLAs wisdom. We prayed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gets strength to address this issue,'' he said. Meanwhile, a group under former Sena MP Prakash Jadhav held a protest in Ramtek against Independent MLA Ashish Jaiswal, who has sided with the rebels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Sena
- Nagpur
- Kishore Kumeria
- Prakash Jadhav
- Ramtek
- Uddhav Thackeray
ALSO READ
Chinese defence minister says country's nuclear arsenal 'for self-defence'
RS polls in Maha: Swabhimani Paksha MLA Bhuyar says he voted in favour of Shiv Sena
If ED's control given to Sena, even Fadnavis will vote for us: Sanjay Raut
Maha: BJP MP blames NCP for defeat of Shiv Sena's second nominee in RS polls
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement