Poland's Duda says country will be much safer thanks to planned U.S. base

U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment to establish the 5th Army's Headquarters in Poland significantly increases the country's safety, the Polish president said on Wednesday.

"It is a fact that strengthens our safety a lot... in the difficult situation which we are in," Andrzej Duda told a news conference and Madrid following a NATO summit.

