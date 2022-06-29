Nearly 400 MNF members join BJP in Mizoram

Nearly 400 members of the Mizo National Front (MNF) have joined the BJP in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

Among them are six village council members of the Chakma areas, BJP leaders said.

In a statement, the BJP said 398 MNF workers switched over in Kamalanagar town in the southern district on Tuesday.

Lone BJP MLA BD Chakma attended the programme, it said.

Chakma urged the new members to work for the BJP with the motto of 'nation first, party next, self last'.

The development came a day after the swearing-in ceremony of seven newly-appointed Executive Members (EM) in the MNF-ruled Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

BJP's national council member Nirupam Chakma, who also attended the programme, said true development would not happen in the Chakma council unless the BJP is voted to power.

Taking on Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the BJP leader alleged that the Chakma people were being ignored.

