Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar new Mumbai CP
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:31 IST
Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as the new Mumbai police commissioner.
A 1989-batch IPS officer, Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai CP.
He will succeed incumbent commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey who is retiring on Thursday. Earlier, Phansalkar had served Maharashtra Police in various key capacities including Thane commissioner of police and Maharashtra ATS chief.
