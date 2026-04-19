Thane Property Expo: Strengthening its Real Estate Hub Status

The 23rd edition of the CREDAI MCHI Thane Property Expo concluded successfully on Sunday, bolstering Thane's reputation as a leading real estate hub within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As stated by expo organizers, the event attracted 20,467 visitors and experienced vigorous transaction activity in residential, commercial, and retail markets. Most of the buyer interest concentrated in properties priced between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 2.25 crore.

Micro-markets like Ghodbunder Road, Kolshet, Pokhran, and Majiwada emerged as top choices among home seekers. Sachin Mirani, President of CREDAI MCHI Thane, remarked on the trust in Thane's development, citing visible infrastructure advancements as key to the area's home-buying appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)