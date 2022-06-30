Biden supports F-16 sale to Turkey but needs congressional approval
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- Spain
U.S. President Joe Biden said he told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that Washington should sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey but that doing so requires congressional approval.
Biden told reporters at a news conference during the NATO summit in Madrid that he believes Congress will approve the F-16 sale.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Madrid
- U.S.
- NATO summit
- F-16
- Congress
- Washington
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Joe Biden
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump-backed Fry ousts incumbent Rice in South Carolina congressional primary
CBI summons Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla for questioning in Coal theft case: Officials.
Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump ousted in South Carolina
Congress' Uma Thomas takes oath as UDF MLA
Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump ousted in South Carolina