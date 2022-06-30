Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis on becoming CM, DyCM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on taking as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively and expressed confidence that they will take the state to greater heights.In tweets soon after they were sworn in, Modi said, I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:10 IST
PM Modi congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis on becoming CM, DyCM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on taking as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively and expressed confidence that they will take the state to greater heights.

In tweets soon after they were sworn in, Modi said, ''I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights.'' He added, ''Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory.'' In a surprise decision, the BJP decided to back Shiv Sena rebel Shinde as the new chief minister of the state. Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had said that he will not be part of the new government. He was, however, prevailed upon by the BJP leadership to join it as deputy chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022