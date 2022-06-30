White House to 'move forward' after top court's EPA ruling, spokesperson says

White House lawyers will study the Supreme Court's ruling that imposed limits on the federal government's power to curb carbon emissions and the administration will find ways to move forward under federal law, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"President (Joe) Biden will not relent in using the authorities that he has under law to protect public health and tackle the climate change crisis," the White House spokesperson said.

