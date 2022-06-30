Left Menu

White House to 'move forward' after top court's EPA ruling, spokesperson says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:05 IST
White House to 'move forward' after top court's EPA ruling, spokesperson says
  • Country:
  • United States

White House lawyers will study the Supreme Court's ruling that imposed limits on the federal government's power to curb carbon emissions and the administration will find ways to move forward under federal law, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"President (Joe) Biden will not relent in using the authorities that he has under law to protect public health and tackle the climate change crisis," the White House spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022