Rahul salutes tenacity of doctors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday saluted the dedication and tenacity of doctors in the country on Doctors' Day.

''This #DoctorsDay, I salute the dedication, grit, and tenacity of doctors across India. We all owe you a debt of gratitude for your service,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Doctors' Day is observed in the honor of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)