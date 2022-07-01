Rahul salutes tenacity of doctors
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday saluted the dedication and tenacity of doctors in the country on Doctors' Day.
''This #DoctorsDay, I salute the dedication, grit, and tenacity of doctors across India. We all owe you a debt of gratitude for your service,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.
Doctors' Day is observed in the honor of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DoctorsDay
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
- Congress
- Gandhi
- West Bengal
- Bidhan Chandra Roy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress alleges Delhi Police officials barge into party office; files complaint
National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi to rejoin probe tomorrow
Biden nominates Indian-American to top Pentagon position
Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee mentions Farooq Abdullah, Gopalkrishna Gandhi
US announces USD 122 million fund for India to address challenges posed by infectious diseases