Aurangabad city Cong chief, spokesperson resign in protest over Sambhajinagar issue

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The president of the Congress' Aurangabad city unit resigned from his post on Friday after the Maharashtra government gave its nod to rename the city as Sambhajinagar.

Hours before Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet, which also included Congress and NCP ministers, approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

City president Hisham Osmani said he had resigned from his post as the renaming of Aurangabad was an ''attempt to erase our historical identity''.

''The people of Aurangabad are not happy with the decision and I stand with the people,'' he added.

Mohsin Ahmed, spokesperson of the city unit, also said he had resigned from his post as the decision was taken by Uddhav Thackeray to claim the votes of a particular community.

