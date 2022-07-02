KCR receives presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday received Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. KCR has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to visit Telangana on Saturday and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has also planned to hold a mega roadshow for Yashwant Sinha. At around 12 pm a meeting will be held with the MPs and MLAs of TRS. Sinha will also meet the MP and MLAs of AIMIM at Hotel ITC Kakatiya.

Voting for presidential elections will take place on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21. Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

This comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. However, KCR will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, who is arriving in the city today to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister will receive Yashwant Sinha. Notably, this is for the third time in six months that CM KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister. Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday. In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat. (ANI)

