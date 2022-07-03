Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde-led Sena faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:27 IST
Maha CM Shinde-led Sena faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan
Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan here.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, ''The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.” The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday.

The election to the post Assembly Speaker will be held on Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am, an official earlier said.

