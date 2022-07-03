Owaisi's public meeting in Indore cancelled due to opposition by right wing group

A public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, scheduled to be held on Sunday in a sesitive area of Indore in the run up to the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh, was cancelled, police said.

This is the second rally of Owaisi in Indore to be cancelled in the last three days. It was cancelled by the local leaders of the party in view of the opposition by members of a right wing organisation, who planned to show black flags to the Hyderabad MP, a police official said.

''AIMIM chief Owaisi's meeting was scheduled to be held under the Pandharinath police station limits on Sunday night. Hindu Jagran Manch had a plan to show black flags to Owaisi in protest. His party leaders cancelled the meeting due to opposition from Hindu Jagran Manch,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dishesh Agrawal told reporters.

Meanwhile in a video message, Owaisi said that he could not make it to the meeting due to his engagement and he apologises for it. He has promised his supporters that he would meet them during his next visit after the municipal elections.

Earlier, Owaisi's public meeting scheduled on Thursday night in the Pandharinath area was also cancelled.

For the first time, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting the municipal elections in the state, which are being held on July 6 and 13.

Since Monday, Owaisi has addressed public meetings in Jabalpur, Bhopal, Khandwa and Burhanpur to drum up support for his party's candidates standing for the Municipal Election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)