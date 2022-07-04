Left Menu

Japan coalition headed for election win, LDP seen gaining seats -poll

A total of 125 seats are being contested, making 63 a simple majority. Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is projected to win about 60 seats on its own, up from the 55 seats it currently holds, according to a Nikkei business daily poll which was conducted at the weekend.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-07-2022 07:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 07:35 IST
Japan coalition headed for election win, LDP seen gaining seats -poll
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's ruling coalition is headed for victory in a July 10 upper house election, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party likely to extend the number of seats it holds on its own, according to an opinion poll published on Monday. A total of 125 seats are being contested, making 63 a simple majority.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is projected to win about 60 seats on its own, up from the 55 seats it currently holds, according to a Nikkei business daily poll which was conducted at the weekend. The Nikkei poll results run counter to recent public opinion surveys which have shown support for his government slipping due to surging prices and higher fuel costs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022