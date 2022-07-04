Israel, Poland presidents agree to "restore relations to proper course"
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel and Poland agreed on Monday to restore strained relations "to their proper course", Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, adding that he had requested the return of Warsaw's envoy.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Israel's ambassador-designate to Poland will present his letters of credentials in the coming days, the Israeli statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Isaac Herzog
- Israel
- Israeli
- Poland
- Polish
- Andrzej Duda
- Warsaw
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli to foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security jitters
Israeli forces kill Palestinian near separation barrier
Pak minister takes U-turn on his remarks, says recognising Israel not in Pakistan's interest
'We have to look after our own interests': Pakistan Minister on potential ties with Israel
Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security jitters